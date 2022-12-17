Official Results
FijiFirst
PAP
NFP
SODELPA
Unity Fiji
FLP
PAP
NFP
SODELPA
Unity Fiji
FLP
Full Results

World

Russian missile strikes pound Ukraine

December 17, 2022 9:05 am

A residential building damaged by a Russian missile in Kryvyi Rih. [Source: CNN]

A fresh barrage of Russian missile attacks across Ukraine on Friday morning put the entire country under air-raid alarm and sent people scrambling for shelter as explosions sounded overhead, with strikes hitting critical infrastructure and knocking out power.

“They have set a goal to leave Ukrainians without light, water and heat,” Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told a government meeting, adding that 60 of the 76 missiles fired at Ukraine were intercepted by its air defense forces.

Russia’s persistent and pervasive attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid have, at least temporarily, left millions of civilians without electricity, heat, water and other critical services in the freezing winter months. Repeated missile and drone attacks since October, which have damaged or destroyed civilian infrastructure, are part of a strategy by the Kremlin to terrorize Ukrainians and is in violation of the laws of war, according to experts.

Article continues after advertisement

Ukrainian energy operator Ukrenergo reported on Friday that more than 50% of the country’s energy capacity was lost due to Russian strikes on thermal and hydroelectric power plants and substations, activating “emergency mode.”

“The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine. Increased danger. Stay in shelters,” Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, asking residents not to ignore the alarm.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said explosions had hit the city and that three districts had been struck in the onslaught of rockets, disrupting water supplies across the capital. He suggested residents prepare a stock of drinking water while technicians work to restore the supply, and not to leave shelters as attacks continued.

Residents bundled in winter coats, hats and scarves gathered in Kyiv’s underground stations as the sirens wailed. Huddled on escalators, their faces were lit by their phones as they scrolled through updates.

One photo shared by authorities in the Kyiv region showed the fragments of a missile in the snow, which it said the air defense system had downed. Kyiv city’s military administration claimed that 37 of 40 missiles targeted at the capital were intercepted.

Regional and city authorities across the country reported explosions and missile strikes hitting civilian infrastructure, and leading to some deaths.

In the central city of Kryvyi Rih, officials said a Russian missile had hit a three-story residential building, killing at least two people and that emergency services were digging through the wreckage. “There may be people under the rubble,” the deputy head of the presidential administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said.

At least 10 missiles struck various targets in Kharkiv region, in the north, damaging energy facilities and a hospital, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration. Power was beginning to be restored in Kharkiv city after being knocked out for much of the day. “There is a colossal infrastructural damage,” Kharkiv’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said, instructing residents to use so-called “invincibility points” – makeshift centers offering relief from power outages – to collect food and hot drinks, and recharge cellphones.

The southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia was hit by more than a dozen missile strikes, according to Oleksandr Starukh, chief of the regional military administration, but it was unclear what had been targeted.

Meanwhile, artillery and rocket attacks continued in the southern city of Kherson, which was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November, targeting critical infrastructure, residential buildings, medical aid and public transport, leaving four dead, according to the head of the region’s military administration. Shelling also set a multi-storey apartment building ablaze, and the body of a man was found in one apartment, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Office said. The city is still struggling to restore basic services.

Sections of the Ukrainian railway system in Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk region were out of power following the strikes, and back-up diesel locomotives were replacing some services. Ukraine’s energy minister, Herman Halushchenko, said that nine power-generating facitilites were damaged in Friday’s attacks, and warned of more emergency blackouts.

Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Industry Research Center, a Ukrainian research and consulting company, said on Ukrainian TV that power outages had been rolled out prior to the strikes as a preventative measure to protect the grid from blackouts. He added that, in spite of this, the result of the attacks Friday morning would be “unpleasant.”

“Unfortunately, we already see that they (Russians) are striking at the generating facilities again, trying to cut off our nuclear and thermal power plants, to damage additional key energy hubs, focusing their attacks on these facilities,” Kharchenko said. “I urge Ukrainians to understand that the situation is difficult, I urge them to be as prepared as possible for the fact that there will be no quick improvement in the situation with electricity.”

Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Russia pounded the country with 76 missiles, launching cruise missiles from its fleets in the Black and Caspian Seas, and, for the first time, from Tu-95 strategic bombers at the Engels air base, on the Volga River in southern Russia.

The Engels air base, which is home to Russia’s long-range, nuclear-capable bombers, was targeted in a drone attack in early December, according to the Kremlin, slightly damaging two planes. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

An MiG-31K, a supersonic aircraft capable of carrying a Kinzal hypersonic missile, was also seen in the sky over Belarus during the air attacks on Friday in Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s Armed Forces. But it was not clear from their statement whether a Kinzal was used in the attacks.

“The enemy wanted to massively disperse the attention of air defense,” a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, said. Ukraine’s top military chief, Valeriy Zaluzhny, later said that 60 of the missiles were downed by the country’s air defense forces.

Last Monday, Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, claimed that Russia had nearly exhausted its arsenal of high-precision weapons, but that it still had enough supplies to inflict harm. He added that Iran has not delivered any ballistic missile to Russia – analysis echoed by John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council (NSC).

“We know that their defense industrial base is being taxed,” Kirby said of Russia. “We know they’re having trouble keeping up with that pace. We know that he’s (Russian President Vladimir Putin’s) having trouble replenishing specifically precision guided munitions.”

CNN is unable to verify the level of Russian missile stocks, which has previously been underestimated by Ukrainian officials.

The Biden administration is finalizing plans to send the Patriot, the US’ most advanced ground-based air defense system, to Ukraine, according to two US officials and a senior administration official. Ukraine’s government has long requested the system to help it defend against repeated Russian missile and drone attacks. It would be the most effective long-range defensive weapons system sent to the country and officials say it will help secure airspace for members of the North Atlantic Treaty and America (NATO) in eastern Europe.

In a press briefing on Friday, the White House condemned Russia’s strikes targeting largely civilian infrastructure. Kirby said that the attacks showed that Moscow was “again trying to put fear into the hearts of the Ukrainian people and to make it that much harder on them as winter is now upon them.”

He declined to announce any details on the next security assistance package for Ukraine, but said that there “will be another one” and that additional air defense capabilities should be expected.

The US and NATO countries have been grappling in recent months with how to help Ukraine defend itself against relentless Russian strikes, which have, according to Ukrainian officials, destroyed about half of the country’s energy infrastructure.

On Tuesday, about 70 countries and international organizations pledged more than $1 billion to help repair Ukraine’s infrastructure. Last week, the Pentagon announced that an additional $275 million in security assistance for Ukraine had been approved, including weapons, artillery rounds and equipment to help Ukraine boost its air defense. In November, the US announced a $53 million package to support repairs to Ukraine’s power system.

The “first tranche” of the energy-related equipment included in the US package has arrived in Ukraine, Kirby said Friday.

Olga Voitovych reported from Kyiv, and Eliza Mackintosh wrote in London. CNN’s Maria Kostenko, Victoria Butenko, Sebastian Shukla, Tim Lister and Betsey Klein contributed to this report.

FijiFirst, PA battle continues

Latest results sees FF and PA continue gaining

Rabuka addresses party after being released

Police start investigating We Unite members

Gavoka says RFMF should not be involved

Electoral Commission assures manual vote counting

Battle intensifies between FijiFirst and PA

Rabuka released

Titanic battle continues

Police takes Rabuka for questioning

MOG happy so far

Warhammer to be made into movie and TV show, starring Superman actor Henry Cavill

Malaysia landslide: At least 21 campers dead and more missing

Twitter condemned by UN and EU over reporters’ ban

Peru protests: Ministers quit as death toll mounts

Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with ‘The Recruit’

In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans

Katherine Jenkins Pope show to go ahead despite lost luggage

Russian missile strikes pound Ukraine

American rapper Kendrick Lamar wows Auckland crowd with near two-hour show

Brittney Griner vows to play this season after prisoner swap

US to launch new diplomatic approach to China with ‘China House’

Airport security 100ml liquid rule to be scrapped

Women’s best player award for Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s

Berlin's giant AquaDom hotel aquarium containing 1,500 fish explodes

Japan defence: China threat prompts plan to double military spending

France players hit by colds as Argentina final looms

Former US President Donald Trump sells out NFT trading cards

FIFA to relook at 2026 World Cup format

Ashley Roberts will not have to face accused stalker at his trial

Kevin Spacey to face fresh sex offence charges in trial

Warwickshire locations turned into WW2 France film sets

Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children

Latest figures released

Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 9 dead, 25 missing

Leave military alone Kalouniwai tells Rabuka

Parties to start petition

Wildcard entry for Fiji men’s basketball

PA willing to work with SODELPA

Lal wins first prize in Junior Golf Championship

France substitutes give Deschamps food for thought as final looms

Respect democratic process says NGO Coalition

$65.8 million payout to cane farmers: FSC

Nightclub owners warned

Apple looks beyond ‘iPhone factory’ China as dalliance sours

Elon Musk’s Twitter bans accounts of CNN, NYT, WaPo journalists

Morrison endures the Robodebt witness box

Sam Worthington Criticizing Green Lantern's Logic Cost Him the Hal Jordan Role

Fiji Chess close the year with two major competitions

Super W Final in Townsville

No British fans arrested at World Cup

PA leads, Bainimarama takes individual lead

Norwich Puppet Theatre bridge brought back into use after 30 years

EFL reschedules a scheduled power outage

Kalouniwai yet to respond to enquiry

We will apply pressure where it needs to be applied: Gavoka

Unassuming tart wins top place in mince pie taste test

General Election was conducted peacefully: Wong

TikTok tests landscape videos in major shake-up

Police release image of 'dangerous' Auckland shooting suspect

Third phase of online safety campaign launched

Batman Spawn Proves a Marvel & DC Crossover is Way Overdue

FEO to update results App progressively

Votes from police and military officers split between Rabuka and Bainimarama

Classic '80s Manga City Hunter Lands Live-Action Adaptation at Netflix

Gamora and Star-Lord Reunite in New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Photo

Biden backs African Union becoming permanent G20 member

Musk’s Twitter tweaks foreshadow EU showdown over new rules

Ukrainian general says Russia preparing for ‘prolonged’ war

Portugal coach Santos leaves job after World Cup exit

Poland's Marciniak to referee World Cup final

Google won't alter search results amid protest song row

Palestinian activist's family asks ICC to probe death

Henry Cavill says he will not return as Superman

Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn

Power cuts in seven states as deadly winter storm and tornadoes hit US

Todd and Julie Chrisley ordered to report to Florida prisons in mid-January

James Gunn has plans for DC

Thai princess hospitalized with heart condition, palace says

Will Smith takes over ‘Red Table Talk’ to discuss toughest role of his career

Norsk Hydro to supply Mercedes-Benz with low-carbon aluminium

Deadly attack leaves retaken Kherson with no power

Researchers have found that snakes have a clitoris.

Argentina near full-strength for World Cup final against France

tWitch’s legacy of kindness makes his loss all the more tragic

Fiji reminds Olympian of humble beginnings

New results pour in

Special NCC for Tailevu Naitasiri club

Methodist Church writes to President

Ukraine launches ‘most massive strike’ on occupied Donetsk region

I have nothing to hide: Saneem

Rabuka says he will not instigate another coup

No official complaint yet from parties: SoE

More accessibility to Walesi

Vote counting is manual: Saneem

SoE provides space for media at Count Centre

Dozens freed in new Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap

Some party agents were very aggressive: SoE

McCaig breaks 16-year-record

SODELPA demands a full manual count of all votes

Fijian trio to officiate in OFC U-17 championship

FCS commends family support for cancer patients

Proud Moroccans hail World Cup team but rue defeat felt in Africa and Arab world

USP launches first biofuel lab

Musk taking legal action over private jet tweets

Sleigh!, Basement Theatre

Paul Pelosi attack: Man told cops of ‘evil’ in Washington

Rainibogi finishes 22nd

Moroccan fans briefly clash with police in Brussels after World Cup defeat

France stand firm to overpower gallant Morocco

Bank of England set to raise interest rates again

First set of final results released

UN blocks Myanmar military from taking UN seat

Where next after being told to move out of London?

FLP questions provisional poll results

Person with a disability casts vote from taxi

Be vigilant says FICAC Commissioner

PA to lodge petition

It has been a struggle: Gavoka

Cancer screenings are vital: Tuvakasiga

Trump Org. was secretly held in contempt for hindering probe

Tailevu woman make it count

Ed Sheeran ticket touts ordered to repay £6m

US deaths fell this year, but not to pre-COVID levels

Parents reminded to be vigilant

Why Pamela Anderson won’t watch her own Netflix documentary

China diplomats leave UK over Manchester protester attack

Eddie Murphy to be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes

Tactical masterplan, and grit, take France into World Cup final

Floods kill at least 120 in Kinshasa

Dazzling galactic diamonds shine in new Webb telescope image

Dancing DJ on The Ellen Show dies aged 40

US planning to send Patriot air defence missiles

Stocks stumble after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come

FIFA to re-think 2026 format as they face spoiling winning recipe

Moroccan fans fill World Cup stadium for France semi-final

Provisional results now closed

Morocco airline cancels World Cup fans flights, citing Qatar restrictions

Woman in custody following drug raid

Man in custody for allegedly stealing car

Sigatoka bound lane temporarily closed

Young not understanding seriousness of voting: Dr Kishore

FijiFirst leads provisional results

SoE confident App won't have future issues

FEO resumes releasing provisional results

FEO Results App faces issues

Provisional results on hold

Latest provisional results

Breakdown by divisions also released by FEO

Counting begins

Respected Auckland Pacific church pastor and sex offender named

311,000 have voted so far

First-time voters turn up to Namadi polling station

Woman walks for almost two hours to cast her vote

McCarthy and McConnell on collision course

The Way of Water’ rekindles the wonder in a way that demands to be seen

Messi confirms Qatar final will be his last World Cup game

Voter hopes for disability inclusiveness

World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: who could win Golden Boot?

Voter applauds Election process

Voting process easier says villager

Explosions heard in Ukrainian capital, emergency teams deployed

French rugby chief handed suspended sentence and fine for corruption

Figures not looking impressive

SOE sends condolences to voter’s family

Haiti prepares to roll out first cholera vaccines

Thousands flood Buenos Aires streets as Argentina reach World Cup final

US finalising plan to send Patriot air defence system to Ukraine

Elon Musk no longer world's richest man

US winter storm brings blizzards, tornadoes and flood threats

Bainimarama exercises his voting right

FijiFirst GS casts vote

Megan Thee Stallion testifies Tory Lanez shot her

Judge dismisses Shake It Off copyright lawsuit

Hospitals under strain in wave of infections

Over 27 percent Fijians have voted

Ro Teimumu urging Fijians to vote

Mother sells juice while waiting to vote.

83-year-old braves scorching sun to cast vote

Saula happy to be operating free transport

Retired school teacher commends Fijian Elections Office

PA’s Lobendan votes

Around 1, 500 extra officers deployed: Police Chief

108-year-old Bi votes

Seruiratu impressed with FEO services

Grief fails to stop Ba family from voting

Chand urges youths to vote

‘Renaissance,’ ‘Motomami,’ Bad Bunny

All Polling Stations operational: SoE

Gavoka urges Fijians to vote

MOG members present at key areas

Naulumatua pleased with voting process

Alvarez and Messi steer Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

Rabuka votes in Namadi

Immobility challenge fails to dampen voter's spirit

Ali happy to vote

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show breaks record for biggest documentary debut

Early numbers excite Saneem

Fijians in Navua queued before 7.30am to vote

President votes in Suva