Russian military convoy north of Kyiv stretches for 40 miles

The White House is closely monitoring the Russian military convoy that, according to new satellite images released by Maxar, has reached the outskirts of Kyiv and appears to be more than 40 miles long.

Multiple officials told CNN they are not only concerned by the size of the convoy, but also by the increase in violence, civilian casualties and indiscriminate killings in recent days.

Officials who were surprised by the fierce Ukrainian resistance when Russia invaded now fear the situation is becoming “a lot more challenging” for them.

In recent days, US President Joe Biden instructed Secretary of State Antony Blinken to release up to $350 million in immediate support for Ukraine’s defence, but officials have also acknowledged privately that getting new aid to Ukraine will be more difficult than it was previously when it could be flown directly to Kyiv.