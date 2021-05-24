Home

World

Russian journalist tells of 14-hour interrogation

| @BBCWorld
March 16, 2022 6:47 am
Marina Ovsyannikova appeared in court on Tuesday with lawyer Anton Gashinsky [Source: 'VLAGER' TELEGRAM CHANNEL via BBC]

A Russian journalist has been fined and released after she protested against the war in Ukraine on a live TV news programme and made an anti-war video.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at state-controlled Channel 1, was detained after she ran on to the set on Monday holding a sign saying “no war”.

She said she had been questioned for 14 hours and not slept for two days, and was not given access to legal help.

The 30,000 rouble (£214; $280) fine relates to her video message.

She had pleaded not guilty to the charge of organising an unauthorised public event.

In the video, she called on the Russian people to protest against the war, saying only they have the power to “stop all this madness”.

“Don’t be afraid of anything. They can’t imprison us all,” she said.

It is not clear if she will face separate charges relating to her protest on live TV, and there had been fears she would be prosecuted under a more serious, new criminal law that bans calling Russia’s military action in Ukraine an “invasion” or spreading “fake news” about the conflict.

After the court hearing Ms Ovsyannikova told reporters that she needed to rest after two days without sleep.

“The interrogation lasted for more than 14 hours, I wasn’t allowed to get in touch with my family or friends, I was denied access to a lawyer,” she said.

She also stressed that she came up with the idea of the protest alone.

“It was my anti-war decision. I made this decision by myself because I don’t like Russia starting this invasion. It was really terrible,” she said in English as she left the courthouse.

Lawyers were unable to locate Ms Ovsyannikova for several hours after she was detained on Monday evening.

Her whereabouts were unknown until an image circulated on Russian media which showed her in court with lawyer Anton Gashinsky.

