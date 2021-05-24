Russian forces show signs of regrouping in Belarus, Ukraine says

Russian forces may be regrouping in Belarus, the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement Thursday.

The movement of Russian military equipment had been observed in Belarus, “probably for regrouping units, as well as creating a reserve to replenish losses in manpower, weapons and equipment of groups operating in Ukraine,” the statement said.

Ukrainian forces had noted “frequent cases” of mines being laid in areas recently retaken by Russian forces in the Kyiv region, the statement added.

Some information: The United Kingdom Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update Wednesday that some Russian units had returned to Belarus after suffering heavy battlefield losses in Ukraine. Belarus has been a base and staging area for Russian military forces.

Russia would “likely continue to compensate for its reduced ground manoeuvre capability through mass artillery and missile strikes,” UK MoD said.

US Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Wednesday the US had seen approximately 20% of Russia’s forces moving against Kyiv “repositioning,” with some heading to Belarus.