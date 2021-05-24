Russian forces 'discuss Bucha murders' in intercepted audio - reports

Russian soldiers can be heard talking about the murder of Ukrainian civilians in military radio traffic intercepted by Germany’s foreign intelligence (BND), according to several separate media reports.

The BND has audio material that appears to match the locations of bodies found in Bucha, the reports from German media say.

In one, Russians appear to talk about interrogating people and then shooting them.

In another, a soldier talks about shooting someone on a bike – which apparently matches a well-known photo showing a dead cyclist.

The intelligence was shared with German parliamentarians during a briefing on Wednesday.

However, a German security source told Reuters news agency that the findings on Bucha related to satellite images. “The radio transmissions cannot be clearly assigned to Bucha.”

A German government spokesman confirmed Berlin has evidence that Russian troops committed the atrocities.

The reported intelligence also appears to show evidence that Wagner mercenaries are also fighting for Russia in Ukraine – backing up claims made by British intelligence earlier this week.

The group has been active over the past eight years in Ukraine, Syria and African countries, and has repeatedly been accused of war crimes and human rights abuses.