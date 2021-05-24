Home

World

Russian flagship cruiser 'hit by Ukrainian rockets'

| @BBCWorld
April 14, 2022 8:15 am
The Moskva is the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet. [Source: BBC News]

A Russian cruiser that was famously defied by Ukrainian troops on a small island at the start of the war has been hit by Ukrainian rockets in the Black Sea, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, received “very serious damage”, Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said.

“It has been confirmed that the missile cruiser Moskva today went exactly where it was sent by our border guards on Snake Island!” he said.

Article continues after advertisement

On the first day of the invasion, the small garrison refused calls from the ship for it to surrender, telling the ship to “go to hell”.

Earlier on Wednesday, a fire was reported on the ship. Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian rescuers were unable to reach the vessel.

He said the ship could have as many as 510 crew members on board.

