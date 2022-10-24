Russian fighter plane crashes in Siberian city of Irkutsk

Aftermath as Russian plane crashes into house. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

A Russian military plane has crashed into a residential area in southern Siberia, local authorities have said.

The Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft landed on a two-storey house in the city of Irkutsk, regional governor Igor Kobzev posted on Telegram.

The governor said he was at the scene and both pilots had been killed, but no residents were hurt.

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the jet was on a test flight when it came down.

Footage on social media showed the plane diving almost vertically before crashing in a fireball, sending thick black smoke into the sky.

Another video depicted firefighters putting out the blaze.

Russia’s state Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal investigation into violations of air safety rules.

It was the second incident of its kind in six days.

Last Monday, a Sukhoi Su-34 military jet crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, killing at least 15 people.