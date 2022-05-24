World

Russian diplomat quits over war in Ukraine

May 24, 2022 12:00 pm

Boris Bondarev. [Source: BBC News]

A Russian diplomat has quit his job in protest at the “bloody, witless” war “unleashed by Putin against Ukraine”.

Boris Bondarev, whose LinkedIn says he worked at the Russian mission to the UN in Geneva, told the BBC he knew his decision to speak out may mean the Kremlin now considers him a traitor.

But he stood by his statement which described the war as “a crime against the Ukrainian people” and “the people of Russia”.

Moscow has not yet commented.

