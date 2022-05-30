Russia won't use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says ambassador to UK

[Source: BBC]

Russia’s ambassador to Britain has told the BBC he does not believe his country will use tactical nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.

Andrei Kelin said that according to Russian military rules, such weapons are not used in conflicts like this.

He also described allegations of war crimes in the town of Bucha as “a fabrication”.

And he called UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss “very belligerent” and inexperienced.

On the use of nuclear weapons, Kelin says Russia has very strict rules for their use, mainly when the state’s existence is threatened.

When Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on high alert in late February, soon after the invasion, it was widely perceived as a warning.

Putin blamed the development on aggression by the West and Nato. But the UK’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace branded it an attempt to distract people from what’s going wrong in Ukraine, saying Russia was behind schedule on its invasion after just a few days, and trying to remind the world it had a deterrent.

Tactical nuclear weapons are those which can be used at relatively short distances, as opposed to “strategic” nuclear weapons which can be launched over much longer distances and raise the spectre of all-out nuclear war.

But the term still includes many types of weapon, including smaller bombs and missiles used on a battlefield.

Russia is thought to have about 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons.