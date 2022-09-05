Russia wants to destroy Europeans' normal life, Zelensky warns

[Source: BBC]

Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European citizen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

“It is trying to attack with poverty and political chaos where it cannot yet attack with missiles,” Mr Zelensky said in his regular address on Saturday.

He was speaking hours after Russia said that its main gas pipeline to Europe would not reopen as planned.

Europe accused Russia of using its gas supplies to blackmail Europe amid the Ukraine conflict, which Moscow denies.

Energy prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February and scarce supplies could push up costs even further.

There are growing fears families in the EU will be unable to afford the cost of heating this winter.

Governments across the continent are contemplating what measures to take to alleviate the crisis.

Germany – one of the countries worst affected by the Russian supply disruption – announced a €65bn (£56bn) package of help on Sunday.