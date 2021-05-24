Home

World

Russia urges Mariupol forces to lay down arms

| @BBCWorld
April 17, 2022 11:08 am
Russia claims Ukrainian troops are contained within the Azovstal steelworks, seen in the background. [Source: BBC]

Russia has offered to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the key port city of Mariupol – but only if they lay down their arms on Sunday.

The Russian government said Ukrainian soldiers and “foreign mercenaries” still fighting in Mariupol, which Russia says it has nearly taken control of, could lay down their weapons between 06:00 and 13:00 Moscow time (03:00-10:00 GMT) and their safety would be guaranteed.

Those doing so would be treated in line with the Geneva convention on prisoners of war, it said.

Article continues after advertisement

The statement did not say what would happen to any soldiers who refused to stop fighting – and said the offer was being made on “purely humane principles”.

Russia says the only remaining Ukrainian troops in the city are contained in a small area around the Azovstal steelworks area.

The statement said Russian forces would “continuously broadcast” details of the offer to the soldiers still at Azovstal every 30 minutes throughout the night.

It also encouraged the troops not to wait for permission to surrender from Kyiv, but to make the decision themselves.

Earlier, President Zelensky warned that “eliminating” the remaining fighters in Mariupol would put an and to talks with Russia.

 

