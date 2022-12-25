Russia-Ukraine war: Strikes on Kherson kill 10

[Source: BBC]

At least 10 people have been killed and dozens injured in Russian air strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, officials say.

Residential and administrative buildings in central areas of the city were damaged in the blasts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were no military facilities in the area.

Kherson, the only regional capital captured by Russia since the invasion, was liberated by Ukraine last month.

Since then it has been frequently targeted by Russian forces positioned on the other side of the Dnipro river.

Videos from the aftermath of the attack show several bodies on the ground, cars in flames and damaged buildings.

Mr Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel: “Social networks will most likely mark these photos as ‘sensitive content’. But this is not sensitive content – it is the real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians.”

He described the attacks as “killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure”.

Russia has frequently denied targeting civilians in its attacks.

The strikes came exactly 10 months after the beginning of the invasion.

As well as the 10 people who died, 18 others were in a critical condition because of their injuries, the governor of the wider region said during an update on national television.