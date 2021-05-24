Russia-Ukraine live news: US to provide $670m in global food aid

Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupted global food supplies, leading to what a US official says is a ‘staggering crisis’.

The US Department of Agriculture and US Agency for International Development will together contribute nearly $700m to international food aid efforts in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The money will go to emergency food operations in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Yemen.

Of the announced sum, $282m will come from the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust, which is co-managed by the agencies, while USDA says it will additionally provide $388m for transportation, shipping, and other costs.

The USAID says the Ukraine war is leading to a “staggering global food crisis”.