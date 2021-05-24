Home

World

Russia Ukraine: Lavrov warns of return to military confrontation nightmare

| @BBCWorld
December 3, 2021 9:16 am
Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov met at a European security conference in Sweden. [Source: BBC]

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that Europe could be returning to what he called the “nightmare of military confrontation”.

At a European security conference in Sweden, Mr Lavrov floated the idea of a new European security pact to try to stop Nato from expanding further east.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of “serious consequences” if Russia sought conflict with Ukraine.

Article continues after advertisement

The meeting comes as Russia boosts its military near Ukraine’s border.

Ukraine says Russia has amassed more than 90,000 troops there.

Moscow denies it is preparing an attack on Ukraine and accuses Kyiv of its own military build-up.

As tensions rise, Russia said on Thursday it had arrested three suspected Ukrainian security service agents.

One of the three was accused of planning a terrorist attack, while the other two had been seeking to gather intelligence, Russia’s Federal Security Service said.

