Russia to withdraw troops from key city of Kherson

[Source: BBC]

Russia’s military has been ordered to pull out of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital it captured since the invasion began in February.

Russia’s commander in Ukraine, Gen Sergei Surovikin, said it was no longer possible to keep supplying the city.

The withdrawal means Russian forces will pull out entirely from the western bank of the River Dnipro.

It is a significant blow as Russia faces a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Although the Ukrainian advance had slowed in recent weeks, Russia’s supply lines across the Dnipro had become increasingly difficult after the few bridges across the Dnipro river were destroyed by Ukrainian missiles.

Ahead of the withdrawal, Russia moved thousands of civilians out of the city by boat, in what Ukraine condemned as a forced deportation.