World

Russia to pull out of International Space Station

July 27, 2022 5:30 am

[Source: BBC News]

Russia says it will withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024 and build its own station instead.

The US and Russia, along with other partners, have successfully worked together on the ISS since 1998.

But relations have soured since Russia invaded Ukraine, and Russia previously threatened to quit the project because of Western sanctions against it.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasa said it had not yet received any official notice of Russia’s intention to withdraw from the programme.

The ISS – a joint project involving five space agencies – has been in orbit around Earth since 1998 and has been used to conduct thousands of scientific experiments.

It is approved to operate until 2024, but the US wants to extend that for six more years with the agreement of all partners.

At a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Mr Borisov said Roskosmos would fulfil its obligations to its partners, but the decision had been taken to quit the project after 2024.

“I think that by this time we will start putting together a Russian orbital station,” Mr Borisov said, adding that the new station was his agency’s top priority.

“Good,” replied Mr Putin.

It is not immediately clear what the decision means for the future of the ISS, and the US space agency Nasa says it has not received any formal notice from Russia of its plans.

Former ISS commander and retired US astronaut Dr Leroy Chiao believes it is unlikely Russia will decide to leave the project.

“I think this is posturing by the Russians. They don’t have the money to build their own station and it would take several years to do it. They’ve got nothing else if they go this route,” he told the BBC.

The Russians have been making noises about withdrawal for some time but it’s not clear how serious they are.

They’ve talked about building their own outpost – the Russian Orbital Service Station – but it would require a financial commitment the Russian government has not shown to the country’s existing space exploits.

Certainly, Russian elements on the ISS are ageing but the view of engineers is that the modules can do a job through to 2030.

If Russia does leave, there’s no question it would be problematic. The station is designed in a way that makes the partners dependent on each other.

The US side of the ISS provides the power; the Russian side provides the propulsion and keeps the platform from falling to Earth.

If that propulsive capability is withdrawn, the US and its other partners – Europe, Japan and Canada – will need to devise other means of periodically boosting the station higher in the sky. It’s something American robotic freighters could do.

Cooperation on the ISS between Russia and the US had appeared relatively unharmed by the war in Ukraine, with the two countries signing an agreement earlier this month to allow Russian cosmonauts to travel to the station on US spacecraft and vice versa.

“We’re all flyers. We learned to appreciate each other’s perspectives,” Dr Chaio said of his time commanding the space station from 2004-5.

However, the war in Ukraine has hit other areas of cooperation between Russia and the West. The European Space Agency (ESA) ended its collaboration with Roskosmos to launch a rover to Mars, and Russia has stopped launches of its Soyuz spacecraft from an ESA launch site in French Guiana.

Dr Chaio says in recent years Russia had politicised the space station, for example, Russian cosmonauts have posed for photographs with the flags of pro-Russian separatist regions in east Ukraine.

“You can imagine how much trouble they would be in if they didn’t do it,” he told the BBC.

The Soviet Union and Russia have a long history of space exploration, and accomplishments such as putting the first man in space in 1961 remain a source of national pride.

In his meeting with Mr Putin, Roskosmos head Mr Borisov said the new Russian space station would provide Russia with space-based services needed for modern life, for example, navigation and data transmission.

Saneem puts PA and NFP on notice

Health Ministry continues to send samples abroad

Waqanika accused of lying during budget debate

Massive $109.2m invested

COP26 President’s Fiji visit to enhance climate change action

National Skills Council to address skills shortage

FBC staff to benefit from life insurance cover

Samisoni hails government initiatives

Fiji welcomes first incentive group from China

Naidu’s lawyer to make further application

Fiji Police reviews recruitment criteria

Pope apologizes for ‘catastrophic’ school policy in Canada

Russia to pull out of International Space Station

Amazon Prime subscription price raised by £1 a month

Fiji 7's squad named for Birmingham Games

Pio Seci to make NRL debut

Fuli names final 12

Russia waging gas war with Nord Stream 1 cuts - Zelensky

Commonwealth Games live on FBC Sports

Finding the net issues need solving: Cole

Battle of the forwards in Skipper Cup final

Japan executes Akihabara mass murderer, say reports

'Goodfellas' actor dies at 83

PNG Deputy Commissioner commends NCD members

Repatriating Fijians is our last option: Seruiratu

New role, same result for captain

Fourth COVID-19 dose is needed: Waqainabete

Naitasiri want change of fortunes

Family heartbroken following alleged murder

Opposition MP’s are political opportunists: Nand

PNG Chamber calls for curfew

Bill to amend media laws tabled

Chamber welcomes new Command Center

More contribution expected from yacht industry

EU approves disbursement of $11.64m for Fiji

PNG Army takes control of Port Moresby Streets

Kulas thankful for support shown so far

Sea Eagles players stand down over club’s pride jersey

Hospitals and clinics are in operation today

Nord Stream 1 supply to EU to be cut further

Jason Momoa involved in head-on crash with motorbike

Ministry will soon begin testing for monkeypox

Marvel faces its next big challenge as it tries to go through a Phase

Isolated showers for upper North Island, heavier dousing for parts of South Island

Japan's police to take measures after wild monkey rampages

Adele finally announces rescheduled Las Vegas dates

Landowners will continue to be empowered

New COVID variant poses threat: Dr Waqainabete

Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure and stroke, study finds

Stop blaming past governments: Professor Prasad

Parental motivation for Bolakoro

Titanic and The Omen actor David Warner dies at 80

Bilibili get new rugby uniform

Kikau accepts fine

Test positivity within WHO recommendation

Opposition's budget reaction is shocking: Koya

Fiji’s contribution toward SDGs commended

Taxi driver in custody for alleged murder

Pope set for historic apology for school abuses in Canada

Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

Military executes four democracy activists including ex-MP

Central banks made 'grievous' mistakes says former RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler

Monkeypox is spreading faster than the data about it, hindering mitigation efforts

Wildfire grows as firefighters battle punishing heat

Armed PNG election supporters cause chaos

Missing Sydney woman Shereen Kumar's boyfriend has been charged with murder

Koroisau wants green and gold

Bainimarama acknowledges women in sports

PM hits out at Biman Prasad saying leaders don’t lie

AG questions Gavoka’s speech writer

Skipper Cup next for Jetsetters

Bulanauca's contribution demonstrates his personality: AG

Government commends Bangladesh nationals

Alleged murder suspects further remanded

2 killed in shooting in Los Angeles County park

Bill to repeal cross carriage act tabled

US daycare owner shoots her husband after child abuse allegations

Drua jersey up for grab at FBC’s birthday

2453 Fijians employed through job support scheme

Nabukeru Village feels the impact of climate change

Margot Robbie to return for TV soap finale

The pontiff's 'pilgrimage of penance' to Canada

A budget for all says PM

Air-conditioned shops will be told to shut doors to cut waste

A police officer is stable after she was shot in the face

More work needed in fixing finishing: Nasau

Fixtures confirmed for Commonwealth 7s competition

Highways flooded, yachts sink as heavy rain and gale-force winds batter North Island

Important week of preparation for Nadi

New COVID variant circulating: Fong

Rewa leaves for OFC Champions League

Government copied SODELPA policies: Ratu Naiqama

More super yachts expected to charter Fiji waters

ANZ renews support for Tourism Awards

At least 17 Haitian migrants found dead off Bahamas coast

Ratu Suliano’s seat to remain vacant

Heavy rain warnings in place for much of the country

PNG Police update on Election related Violence and attack in Port Moresby

More Bills expected tomorrow

Parliament debates on budget today

Hard drugs, a bigger concern

Boeing defense workers to strike in St. Louis area over pay issues

OneRepublic to play Auckland, Wellington shows in 2023

Monthly market day to boost women's contribution

Wakanda Forever' teaser trailer is here and...wow

'Cannabis' plants removed from Dorset village's display

Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, prompting highest alert

Resurgence of polio concerns WHO

Education investment aims to bridge skill gaps

Ex-husband allegedly kills Chicago woman

The X Factor releases new video revealing moment One Direction was formed

AG tells Narube to quit

Kulas to face Solomon Islands in semis

Villages urged to refer to right authorities

Businesses urged to tap in the stock exchange market

Russia denies causing global food crisis

Ryan's departure a loss to Fiji Rugby

Bangladeshis’ urged to have proper documentation

Labasa sixth on DPL standings

Israeli forces kill 2 in West Bank gun battle

Holmes saves Cowboys

Maritime Communities to receive fibreglass boats

Rain forces abandonment of SA vs England series

Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther’ sequel

U.S. economy is slowing, but recession not inevitable, Yellen says

Will Government act on the calls for more workers?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov seeks allies with Africa trip

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ debuts at No. 1 with $44 million

Boris Johnson's successor will have a huge mess on their hands

Kulas fly into last four

Nasinu holds Suva

Emergency declared as wildfire rages near Yosemite National Park

Three-year- old youngest victim of sexual violence

32-year-old reported missing in Navua

89 graduate from forestry training

$2000 prize money for Kite Fight competition

Delta Tigers maintain unbeaten run

China Evergrande CEO, CFO resign amid probe into subsidiary

Flying Fijians assistant coach set to join All Blacks

Foxx bags a hat-trick in Bulldogs win

5535 new cases, 14 further deaths; wastewater results released

Deol’s goal holds Tailevu Naitasiri

Missile strike puts grain deal in doubt

$20k assistance for Rewa football

Kulas inching closer to major goal

Health Ministry braces for monkeypox

Epic final battle awaits

Support to students will continue assures Prime Minister

Head of State leaves for UK and Middle East tour

Multimillion-dollar road works on Gau Island

Depp appeals Heard’s $3.2m defamation compensation

Trump and Pence host rival rallies in Arizona

Taliban rounding up addicts for 'detox' camps, as despair and poverty fuel drug use in Afghanistan

Wildfire rages near Yosemite National Park

Lewis Capaldi says he's 'too lazy' for new album

Cancelled flights, delays reach record levels as airlines struggle to make comeback from COVID

Lord of the Rings TV show wows fans at Comic-Con

WHO sounds alarm on monkeypox

Ninth straight win for Panthers

ANZ supports vertical intergration: Yazbek

BSP Group plans to expand services in Fiji

Fiji’s vaccination rate commendable: Mahuta

Longreach exercise aims to confront the climate crisis

Tonga qualifies for RWC

PNG advance to semis in dramatic fashion

Student shines in Lautoka's win over Ba

Vast improvement needed in election planning - Transparency PNG

Complaints are free feedback: Kumar

Pearls off to South Africa

Rokotuisawa boots Naitasiri to Skipper Cup final

FDB focuses on new economic growth strategy

Religious ceremonies provides comfort and solace : AG

Gau to have its own quarry

Stewart’s hat-trick earns Samoa semi-final spot

Children take shelter in school

BSP commends Fiji’s strong recovery

Radrodro and Lal reps Fiji at the 16th ACPAC conference

Environment conservation to address climate impact

Julian coding remains a concern

Suva and Nadi in U-19 Skipper final

Kulas yet to reach full potential

Fiji Pearls to learn fate

Fiji FA to announce Nalaubu’s movement

Nikao Sokattak first up for Rewa FC

Twitter spent $33m in three months on Elon Musk deal

WWE's McMahon says he is retiring amid misconduct probe

Ranbir Kapoor starrer takes a slow start; opens at Rs. 10.15 crores

Deal signed to allow grain exports to resume by sea

Ed Sheeran proud to bring Jamal Edwards' vision to life

Trump ex-adviser Bannon convicted of contempt of US Congress

Brain drain remains a challenge

COVID surge is less severe: Fong

Nadi to find out finalist opponent today

High demand for better service delivery: AG

Kulas laser focused on quarter-final match

Tedesco stars in Roosters win

$30,000 grant to support upcycling of timbers

England levels ODI series with South Africa

Pearls get important win in thriller

World Cup next for undefeated Talas