Russia to curb Kyiv assault as peace talks progress

Russia has announced it will “drastically reduce” military combat operations in two key areas of Ukraine “to boost mutual trust” in peace talks.

The decision to scale back operations around the capital, Kyiv, and the northern city of Chernihiv is the first sign of tangible progress in talks since Russia invaded on 24 February.

Ukraine has proposed neutrality in exchange for security guarantees.

Russia launched the invasion to stop Ukraine joining the Nato alliance.

Russian officials say peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey, had moved to a practical stage.

While Russia is focusing on capturing areas of eastern Ukraine and a southern land corridor to Crimea, its military assault on Kyiv has been bogged down for weeks.

Ukrainian forces have recaptured towns to the north-west of the capital including Irpin and Makariv, while Russian forces have encircled Chernihiv. Officials in the northern city say up to 400 people have been killed and some 130,000 residents are without heating, electricity or water supplies.

Ukrainian negotiator Oleksandr Chaly told reporters in Istanbul that its offer of neutrality was a chance to “restore the territorial integrity and security of Ukraine through diplomatic and political means”. Ukraine’s aim was to “fix its status as a de facto non-bloc and non-nuclear state in the form of permanent neutrality”.