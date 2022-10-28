Russia to ban sharing LGBT 'propaganda' with adults as well as children

[Source: BBC]

The controversial Russian ban against promoting so-called “gay propaganda” looks set to be extended to all adults.

The move represents a toughening of an existing 2013 law, which makes providing information about being LGBT to children a criminal offence.

Those convicted face large fines for promoting what Russia calls “non-traditional sexual relations”.

The initial approval of the extension was voted through by the Russian State Duma unanimously.

Earlier this week, officials had urged politicians in Russia’s lower house of parliament to enact the extension – portraying it as part of a broader battle over civilisational values with the West and linking it to the decision to invade Ukraine.

Under the proposal, information about “non-traditional lifestyles” or “the rejection of family values” would be considered legally the same as pornography, the promotion of violence, or stoking racial, ethnic and religious tensions.

If enacted, the law would allow any information on the internet discussing LGBT topics to be blocked and films deemed to contain positive depictions of being gay to be banned.

Human rights campaigners and LGBT groups say the extension means that any act or public mention of same-sex couples is functionally being criminalised.

The wide-ranging ban also extends to advertising and books – both non-fiction and literature – raising censorship concerns from publishers, who have warned of the risk that it could even affect classics of Russian literature.