Russia to ban certain raw material exports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that bans the export of certain commodities and raw materials.

The decree’s stated goals are “ensuring the security of the Russian Federation and the uninterrupted functioning of industry”.

The Russian cabinet must now decide on the list of commodities and countries subject to the ban over the next 48 hours.

The ban will be in effect until the end of 2022.

It comes only hours after the US announced it would ban imports of Russian oil and gas, and the UK said it would phase out its dependency on Russian oil.

The new measures are likely to upend commodity markets. Apart from its massive fuel exports, Russia is also a major global supplier of grains and metals, including 40% of the world’s palladium.