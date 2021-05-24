Home

World

Russia requests UN Security Council session over Bucha war crime allegations

| @BBCWorld
April 4, 2022 9:50 am
[Source: Reuters]

As we’ve been reporting, there have been claims that Ukrainian civilians were indiscriminately killed as Russian forces retreated from the city of Bucha, near Kyiv.

Moscow is now demanding an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council on Monday 4 April.

Russia is a permanent member of the 15-member body.

Article continues after advertisement

Dmitry Polyansky, the country’s UNSC deputy representative, said it was making the request “in light of the blatant provocation of Ukrainian radicals”.

Since the start of its invasion more than five weeks ago, Russia has argued frequently with other members of the body, trading allegations of human rights abuses with the US in particular.

