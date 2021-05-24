Home

World
Russia pursuing strategy of attrition - UK defence expert

BBC NEWS
March 19, 2022 10:08 am

The UK’s Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Lieutenant General Sir Jim Hockenhull, says “the Kremlin has so far failed to achieve its original objectives”.

He attributes that to two reasons – problems of its own making, and surprise at the scale and ferocity of Ukrainian resistance.

Hockenhull says Russian operations have changed and the country is now pursuing a “strategy of attrition” that involves “the reckless and indiscriminate use of firepower”.

Article continues after advertisement

“This will result in increased civilian casualties, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, and intensify the humanitarian crisis,” he notes.

He also adds that Vladimir Putin has reinforced his control over the domestic media: “The Kremlin is attempting to control the narrative, hide operational problems and obscure high Russian casualty numbers from the Russian people.”

