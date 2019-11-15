Russia prepares for world's first approval of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August, but questions remain

Russia intends to be the first in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine, in less than two weeks.

This is despite concerns about its safety, effectiveness and over whether the country has cut essential corners in development.

Russian officials told CNN they are working toward a date of August 10 or earlier for approval of the vaccine, which has been created by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute.

It will be approved for public use, with frontline healthcare workers getting it first, they said.

But Russia has released no scientific data on its vaccine testing and CNN is unable to verify its claimed safety or effectiveness.

Critics say the country’s push for a vaccine comes amid political pressure from the Kremlin, which is keen to portray Russia as a global scientific force.

There are also wide concerns the human testing of the vaccine is incomplete.

Dozens of vaccine trials are underway around the world and a small number are in large-scale efficacy trials, but most developers have cautioned that much work remains before their vaccines can be approved.