World

Russia 'plans to seize southern Ukraine'

| @BBCWorld
April 23, 2022 11:13 am
[Source: BBC]

Russia aims to seize southern Ukraine and to open a route to the separatist region of Transnistria in Moldova, a senior Russian general says.

Maj Gen Rustam Minnekayev specified that Moscow would seek to take “full control” over the south in addition to the eastern Donbas region – the stated objective of the Russian authorities.

Transnistria is a small Russian-backed region that borders Ukraine.

Article continues after advertisement

It is unclear if Gen Minnekayev’s comments were officially sanctioned.

Russian defence officials told the BBC’s Steve Rosenberg that they were “looking into” the general’s comments, which – if confirmed – offer the first insight into Russia’s potential plans in the coming weeks.

Moldova has summoned Moscow’s ambassador over the comments.

Meanwhile, a senior EU official has told Reuters that Russia is likely to intensify its attacks in eastern Ukraine and along the southern coast in the coming days, adding that the next two weeks may be decisive in the war.

It comes as the BBC learned that European Council President Charles Michel has highlighted Russia’s “miscalculations and losses” in its invasion of Ukraine to President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Friday.

A small Russian-speaking breakaway region, Transnistria borders Ukraine from the west. It claimed independence after the fall of the Soviet Union in a bloody conflict, but is not recognised internationally and officially remains part of Moldova.

A small detachment of around 1,500 Russian troops has been stationed in the region since 1995 as part of a truce agreement.

