World
Russia opposition leader poisoned with Novichok - Germany
BBC
September 3, 2020 6:17 am
There is “unequivocal proof” that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, Germany has said.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said he was a victim of attempted murder and the world would look to Russia for answers.
Mr Navalny was airlifted to Berlin in a coma after falling ill on a flight in Russia’s Siberia region last month.
His team says he was poisoned on President Vladimir Putin’s orders. The Kremlin has dismissed the allegation.