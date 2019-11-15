Home

Russia opposition leader poisoned with Novichok - Germany

BBC
September 3, 2020 6:17 am

There is “unequivocal proof” that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, Germany has said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said he was a victim of attempted murder and the world would look to Russia for answers.

Mr Navalny was airlifted to Berlin in a coma after falling ill on a flight in Russia’s Siberia region last month.

Article continues after advertisement

His team says he was poisoned on President Vladimir Putin’s orders. The Kremlin has dismissed the allegation.

