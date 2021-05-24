Russia offers North Korea COVID vaccines again as crisis worsens

Russia has offered North Korea COVID vaccines once again, amid reports that a harsh lockdown is leading to extreme hunger.

Pyongyang has refused vaccines and aid from a number of countries.

It has instead sealed borders to try and keep the virus out but that has affected trade with China. It relies on Beijing for food, fertiliser and fuel.

Kim Jong-un has acknowledged that the country is facing food shortages, describing the situation as “tense”.

He made the comments last month and also told citizens to prepare for the “worst ever outcome” which has invoked comparisons to a deadly famine in the 1990s.

International trade sanctions are believed to have further put pressure on food supplies.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has said that the country could face significant shortages as early as next month.

In a report the FAO projects North Korea will not be able to produce enough grain to feed its population this year.

Without “commercial imports and/or food aid, households could experience a harsh lean period from August to October,” the UN body said.