Russia offers humanitarian corridors from Mariupol
BBC NEWS
March 21, 2022 10:46 am
Russia’s defence ministry has offered to open humanitarian corridors on Monday morning from Mariupol, going east and west out of the besieged city.
In a statement, Gen Mikhail Mizintsev proposed opening the corridors from 10:00 Moscow time (07:00 GMT), initially for Ukrainian troops and “foreign mercenaries” to lay down their arms and leave.
Then from 12:00 humanitarian convoys with food, medicine and other supplies would be granted safe passage into the city from both directions, he said, after de-mining of the roads. He said up to 130,000 civilians were being “held hostage” there, and would be able to go east or west, if Kyiv responded positively by 05:00 Moscow time.
Previous efforts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol quickly broke down when Russia resumed shelling. Thousands of people are sheltering underground, short of food, water and medical supplies.