Russia notifies U.S. it will carry out expected nuclear drills

Russia has notified the United States of an upcoming annual exercise that includes its strategic nuclear forces, the Pentagon says.
The exercise involves live missile launches and the deployment of strategic assets.
The Pentagon stresses that it is a routine annual exercise, and the US will keep an eye on it.
Article continues after advertisement
Last week, the US and NATO began the annual nuclear exercise known as Steadfast Noon, which has been conducted each year for more than a decade.
Advertisement