Russia: Local elections test Kremlin party's grip on power

Voters across Russia are casting their ballots in dozens of local elections that are seen as a big test for the ruling pro-Kremlin United Russia party.

Nearly 160,000 candidates are vying for seats in local parliaments. Governors are also being elected in many regions.

The polls come only weeks after the suspected poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with Novichok.

His team allege this was done on the orders of President Vladimir Putin – the Kremlin denies any involvement.