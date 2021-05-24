Russia launches new attacks after peace promise

There has been no let-up in attacks on Ukraine’s northern cities despite Russia’s pledge to reduce military action, regional authorities say.

Russia said on Tuesday it would cut back operations around Chernihiv and the capital, Kyiv, in an effort to “boost mutual trust” in peace talks.

But the Chernihiv region’s governor told the BBC attacks had in fact continued overnight into Wednesday.

Ukraine also said there has been no mass removal of troops.

Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s armed forces, said that though there had been a partial movement of troops from the directions of Kyiv and Chernihiv, they had yet to fully abandon attempts to seize, or at least surround these cities.

On Tuesday Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said his country would “radically, by several times reduce the military activity” in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

The UN’s Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, meanwhile, said Russia’s allegedly indiscriminate attacks on populated areas of Ukraine “may amount to war crimes”.

Addressing the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday, she said there were credible allegations that Russia had used cluster munitions in populated areas on multiple occasions. Such weapons are widely banned by an international treaty, but neither Russia nor Ukraine are signed up to it.

Her office has also verified 77 incidents in which medical facilities had been damaged – including 50 hospitals.