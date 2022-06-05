Russia launches fresh airstrikes in Eastern Ukraine

[Source: TVNZ]

Reinforced Russian troops backed by airstrikes pummelled a portion of eastern Ukraine on Sunday, blowing up bridges and shelling apartment buildings as they fought to capture two cities that would put a contested province under Moscow’s control.

Russian and Ukrainian forces battled street-by-street in Sievierodonetsk and neighbouring Lysychansk, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said. Russian strikes killed four people, including a mother and child, in the nearby village of Hirske, Haidai said.

The cities are the last major areas of Luhansk province still held by Ukraine. The Russian attacks are central to the Kremlin’s reduced wartime goal of seizing the entire Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces for eight years and established self-proclaimed republics.

Russia also escalated attacks in Donetsk, the other province that makes up the Donbas, the Ukrainian military said as the war reached its 101st day.