COVID-19
World

Russia includes jail terms to enforce crackdown

| @BBCWorld
April 1, 2020 6:21 am

The Russian parliament has approved an “anti-virus” package of laws including up to seven years in prison for serious violations of quarantine rules.

The tough laws and amendments were rushed through in record time, as regions across Russia followed Moscow’s lead in imposing strict lockdowns, to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Russia has recorded its highest-yet rise in confirmed cases.

The official tally remains relatively low at 2,337 and 17 deaths.

That has led President Vladimir Putin to argue that Russia has valuable time to tackle the outbreak.

However, it emerged on Tuesday that the head of the main Moscow hospital treating patients with Covid-19 has tested positive. Denis Protsenko gave Mr Putin a tour of the Kommunarka hospital a week ago, but the president’s spokesman says there is no need to worry as he tested regularly.

