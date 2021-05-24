Russia hits rail and fuel targets far from the eastern front

Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel installations today, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive.

Meanwhile, two fires were reported at oil facilities in western Russia, not far from the Ukrainian border. It was not clear what caused the blazes.

As both sides in the two-month-old war brace for what could be a grinding battle of attrition in the country’s eastern industrial heartland, top US officials pledged more help to ensure Ukraine prevails.

Article continues after advertisement

In a bold visit to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, the American secretaries of state and defence said Washington had approved a US$165 million sale of ammunition — non-US ammo, mainly if not entirely to fit Ukraine’s Soviet-era weapons — along with more than US$300 million in financing to buy more supplies.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says after the meeting that the West’s united support for Ukraine and pressure on Moscow are having “real results.”