Russia has launched "more than 160 missiles," US senior defense official says

Russia has launched “in total more than 160 missiles for airstrikes,” a senior US defence official told reporters Thursday.

Most of the missiles are “short-range ballistic missiles,” but the total airstrikes include a “mix of medium-range as well as cruise missiles,” the official said.

Right now, the official said the US is not seeing “a push deeper or further into the West.”