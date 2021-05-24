Russia has attacked schools and hospitals, says deputy PM

Russia is striking civilian targets in Ukraine, including hospitals, nurseries, and schools, the Ukrainian deputy prime minister has said.

Olha Stefanishyna told the BBC that, after “strong resistance” from the Ukrainian army, there was an “enormous operation” by Russia against civilians.

On Sunday alone, a family of four were killed when Russians fired shells at people fleeing the conflict in Irpin.

Article continues after advertisement

And in the port city of Mariupol, a mass evacuation had to be called off.

The city is now in its fifth day with no running water, no power, no sanitation, and food and water are fast running out.

However, the city council there said plans to get civilians to safety had been aborted for the second day running because Russian shelling had made it impossible. Russia has blamed Ukrainian forces.

The World Health Organization also said health facilities were being attacked, with its director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying they had caused “multiple deaths and injuries”.

The British government has accused Russia of targeting populated areas “in multiple locations”, noting in an intelligence update. that it had “previously used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016”.

On Sunday, UN monitors said 364 civilian deaths had been confirmed in Ukraine since the invasion began on 24 February, but the real figure was likely to be “considerably higher”.

The UNHCR said more than 1.5 million people had fled Ukraine since Russia invaded.

But Russia denies targeting civilians, saying it is carrying out a “special military operation” against Ukrainian “nationalists” and “neo-Nazis”.