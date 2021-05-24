Home

World

Russia faces consequences if Ukraine invaded - Truss

BBC NEWS
December 11, 2021 5:01 pm
A Russian soldier on exercises in Kazan last month.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned Russia it will face “severe economic consequences” if it invades Ukraine.

She said G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool this weekend would put on a show of unity and make clear such a move would be a “strategic mistake”.

Ms Truss said the UK and its allies had to “deter Russia from taking that course of action”.

Article continues after advertisement

Tensions are growing as Moscow amasses troops on Ukraine’s border – but the Kremlin has denied its plans to invade.

Reiterating previous warnings from the US and its allies, Ms Truss said the G7 “are going to absolutely be strong in our stance against aggression… with respect to Ukraine”.

She added: “If Russia were to take that action, it would be a strategic mistake, and there will be severe consequences for Russia.
“And what we’re doing this weekend is working with like-minded allies to spell that out.”

Ukraine shares borders with both the EU and Russia, but as a former Soviet republic, it has deep social and cultural ties with Russia.

However, Russia has accused Ukraine of provocation and sought guarantees against eastward Nato expansion and deployment of weapons close to its border.

Ahead of the G7 meeting, Ms Truss held talks with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in London.

Asked if she could rule out a military response to Russian aggression, Ms Truss said the UK was working with Ukraine on “defence and security capability”.

