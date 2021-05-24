Home

World

Russia expels 45 Polish embassy and consulate staff

BBC NEWS
April 9, 2022 9:45 am

Russia’s foreign ministry has expelled 45 Polish embassy and consulate staff in retaliation for Warsaw last month expelling 45 Russian diplomats from Poland who were suspected of working for Russian intelligence.

Earlier today, Russia also said it would expel two Bulgarian diplomats in a retaliatory step after the Bulgarian foreign ministry declared one Russian diplomat persona non grata and gave him 72 hours to leave the country.

Finland has announced it is expelling two Russian diplomats and discontinuing the visa of one other due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, its government said.

Several other European Union countries have already taken similar measures this week.

