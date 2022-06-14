Russia erasing history in Ukraine's 'dead city'

Children comfort each other while waiting for evacuation from the region. [Source: BBC News]

War’s dark horizon is ahead of us – black smoke billows from the latest Russian strike.

The eastern city – once home to around 100,000 people – is under sustained attack. Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has already pronounced it “dead”, along with neighbouring Severodonetsk.

During our visit, the thud of incoming artillery is met by the whoosh of outgoing grad rockets. “It’s a duel,” succinctly says the regional police chief, Oleh Hryhorov. If so, it’s one Ukraine looks set to lose.

As the Russians close in, some are still trying to get out using evacuations organised by the police. About half a dozen civilians are rushing to board an armoured truck, among them a young boy in a blue peaked cap. At the sound of another shell, they scatter and duck for cover. We learn later that a woman was killed nearby. She dared to leave her apartment but made it only as far as the front garden.

Life and death are separated here by slim margins.

We meet an elderly woman wandering in the street – clearly, shell shocked – clutching a small religious icon. She was near the scene of a strike that set a house alight.

“In Lysychansk, if you are alive, it is a good day,” says the police chief, who oversees the Luhansk region that covers half the Donbas and is now almost entirely in Russian hands.

He speaks in a low voice laced with tension and exhaustion and acknowledges that fear comes with the territory here. “Anyone who says they are not afraid is lying,” he says. “Nobody wants to die. But our brave Ukrainian policemen carry on doing their jobs.” He takes bitter-sweet pride in the fact that they have helped to evacuate 37,000 people from the region.

As we speak, Russian shell whistles over our heads forcing us to duck for cover. Within minutes it’s followed by another.

Soon a cluster of civilians gather, waiting for the next evacuation run. The sound of more incoming fire sends some rushing for shelter. But Volodymyr remains sitting. The grey-haired 67-year-old may be too ill to move. He tells me, with a sigh, that he needs to get to the hospital.

“Life here was calm before. It was normal. Then the war broke everything apart. There has been no water, no electricity, no gas. I’m in despair,” he says quietly. “In despair.”

Those who remain make brief escapes from their basements to cook outdoors. We meet Yelena and her relatives sitting on a bench near a makeshift oven – a macabre barbecue imposed by war.