Russia downplays threat to Ukraine in talks with US

A top US diplomat says, Russian officials have said during high-level talks in Geneva that they have no intention of invading Ukraine.

Reports say that around 100,000 Russian troops have been deployed near the border with Ukraine, prompting fears of an incursion.

Russia warned the US not to “underestimate the risks” involved in Moscow’s confrontation with the West.

The US has said there would be sanctions if Russia were to attack.