Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route

Vuhlehirsk's heat power plant burns after a shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region. [Source: Reuters]

Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians.

Sievierodonetsk has become the epicentre of the battle for control over Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region.

Parts of the city have been destroyed in some of the bloodiest fightings since the Kremlin unleashed its invasion on Feb. 24.

The governor of Luhansk province says Ukrainian and Russian forces are still fighting street-by-street.

Russian forces have taken most of the city but Ukrainian troops remain in control of an industrial area and the Azot chemical plant where hundreds of civilians are sheltering.