Russia denies report about indirect talks with Ukraine

[Source: Reuters]

Russia denied a report that Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk region had derailed indirect talks with Kyiv on halting strikes on energy and power targets, saying there had been no talks with Kyiv about civilian infrastructure facilities.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday, opening new tab that Ukraine and Russia were set to send delegations to Qatar this month to negotiate a landmark agreement halting strikes on energy and power infrastructure on both warring sides.

The Post said the agreement would have amounted to a partial ceasefire but that the talks were derailed due to Ukraine’s attack on Russian sovereign territory.

Ukraine’s government did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The Post reported that Ukraine’s presidential office said the summit in Doha had been postponed due to the situation in the Middle East and would take place in video conference format on Aug. 22.

Russia and Ukraine have both accused each other of striking civilian infrastructure in the war. Both deny they do so.

Zakharova then quoted President Vladimir Putin who on Aug. 12 questioned what talks there could be with Ukraine after its ground attack on Russia, and what he said were attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022 in what it calls a “special military operation” and now holds about 18 percent of the country. Ukraine’s cross-border strike into the Kursk region on Aug. 6 was the first military incursion into Russian territory since World War Two.