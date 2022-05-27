Russia claims spate of military victories in eastern Ukraine

[Source: 1News/TVNZ]

The Russian military says it has destroyed a large Ukrainian unit in the east – prompting demands from the Kremlin that Kyiv accept the “de-facto situation.”

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said Thursday (local time) that Russian warplanes a the railway station in Pokrovsk as an assault brigade that arrived to reinforce the Ukrainian forces in the region was unloading there.

Konashenkov also said that the Russian military destroyed Ukraine’s electronic intelligence centre in Dniprovske in the southern Mykolaiv region, killing 11 Ukrainian soldiers and 15 foreign experts.