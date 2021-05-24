Russia bombs theatre where civilians sheltering: Official

Officials say the number of casualties is still not clear after the Russian attack on the theatre in Mariupol.

Mariupol officials say a Russian plane dropped a bomb on the city’s theatre, where up to 1,200 civilians were sheltering.

They say Russia deliberately and cynically hit the site, a huge Soviet-era building in the city centre.

Ukraine’s foreign minister called it “another horrendous war crime”, saying it was impossible that Russia didn’t know the place was a civilian shelter.

The attack is one of a number of civilian buildings that were said to have been targeted by Russia in cities across Ukraine during the day.

The Russian defence ministry has denied attacking the theatre.