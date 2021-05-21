Home

World

Russia blocks some flights for avoiding its ally

BBC
May 28, 2021 8:45 am

Russia has denied entry to two European airlines because they planned to avoid flying over Belarus to get to Moscow.

Air France and Austrian Airlines have both had to cancel services after their flight plans were rejected by Russia.

Some airlines are avoiding Belarusian airspace in protest after the government there forced a Ryanair plane to divert and land in Minsk on Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

A Belarusian dissident journalist and his girlfriend were then arrested.

Russia is a strong ally of Belarus, and has remained steadfast in its support of the former soviet nation and its government.

It is the first move from the Kremlin over the diplomatic conflict between Belarus and Western countries. Russia is yet to comment on whether all flights will be denied entry if they avoid the airspace.

 

