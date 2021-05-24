Russia attacks key Ukraine cities as invasion intensifies

Russia intensifies its attacks on key Ukrainian cities – with fighting raging for the seventh day in the north, east, and south.

The US ambassador to the UN has called Wednesday’s vote to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine “historic”.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted the resolution, which was supported by 141 nations, represented an “overwhelming vote in defence of Ukraine and the UN Charter”.

She had earlier called on delegates to vote in favour of the motion if they believed countries “have a right to sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Meanwhile, Samantha Power, director of US Aid and a former UN ambassador under Barack Obama, tweeted the vote marks a “global rebuke of historic proportions”.

“Putin is isolated to an unprecedented degree,” she wrote. “Even his longstanding partners are condemning this invasion.”

Just five countries – Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea – voted against the resolution at the General Assembly’s first emergency meeting since 1997.

Hundreds of people are feared dead in the southern port of Mariupol following hours of sustained shelling, city’s deputy mayor says also in the south, Russia has been battling for control of Kherson but its mayor says the city is still held by Ukrainian forces

There have been reports of more rocket fire and airstrikes in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, where Russian paratroops landed overnight.

The UN General Assembly votes to condemn Russia’s invasion in its first emergency meeting since 1997.

Roman Abramovich will sell Chelsea FC, with proceeds going to charitable foundation to help war victims.

Talks between Ukraine and Russia are expected to resume as negotiators travel to Belarus for another meeting.

All the latest developments from Ukraine after the sixth day of intense fighting: