Russia arrests three people over 21,000-tonne diesel spill

Russia has arrested three power plant staff after more than 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked into the soil and waterways in Siberia.

The arrests came on Wednesday, weeks after the spill took place on May 29 after a fuel reservoir collapsed at a power plant operated by a subsidiary of metals giant Norilsk Nickel in the city of Norilsk beyond the Arctic Circle.

The Investigative Committee, which is probing the accident, said it had arrested the director of the power station, Pavel Smirnov, along with two engineers on suspicion of breaching environmental protection rules. If charged, they would risk up to five years in prison.