Russia admits Kherson 'tense' under shelling

[Source: BBC]

The commander of Russian forces in Ukraine says the situation in the southern city of Kherson is “difficult” and residents are to be evacuated.

The General says Ukrainian troops using Himars rockets are hitting the city’s infrastructure and housing.

His rare admission of big problems is echoed by a top local official.

Russian-installed regional official has warned Kherson residents that “in the very near future” Ukrainian troops will launch an assault on the city.

Kherson was the first big city to fall to the Russians, back in February.

Ukrainian forces have been steadily retaking nearby territory for the past few weeks.

They have pushed as far as 30km, threatening to trap Russian troops.