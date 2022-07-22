Russia about to run out of steam in Ukraine

[Source: BBC]

Russia will struggle to maintain its military campaign and Ukraine may be able to hit back, the head Britain’s foreign intelligence service says.

MI6 chief Richard Moore said Russia had seen “epic fails” in its initial goals; removing Ukraine’s president, capturing Kyiv and sowing disunity in the West.

He was speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, in a rare public appearance.

Article continues after advertisement

He called the invasion “the most egregious naked act of aggression… in Europe since the Second World War.”

He said recent Russian gains were “tiny” and that Russia was “about to run out of steam”.

“Our assessment is that the Russians will increasingly find it difficult to find manpower and materiel over the next few weeks,” Mr Moore told the conference in Colorado. “They will have to pause in some way and that will give the Ukrainians the opportunity to strike back.”