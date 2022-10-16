Truss plan a 'mistake' amid worldwide inflation

[Source: 1News]

US President Joe Biden called embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ abandoned tax cut plan a “mistake,” and says he is worried that other nations’ fiscal policies may hurt the US amid “worldwide inflation.”

Biden says it is “predictable” that the new prime minister on Friday was forced to walk back plans to aggressively cut taxes without identifying cost savings after Truss’ proposal caused turmoil in global financial markets.

It marked an unusual criticism by a US president of the domestic policy decisions of one of its closest allies.

Biden’s comments came after weeks of White House officials declining to criticise Truss’ plans, though they emphasised they were monitoring the economic fallout closely.