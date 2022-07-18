Rugby player found dead in Italy: reports

Ricky Bibey played for Wigan, St Helens and Wakefield Trinity [Source: BBC]

The former rugby league player Ricky Bibey has been named by Italian media as the 40-year-old Briton found dead in a Florence hotel on Saturday.

The man was found by hotel staff alongside a seriously injured 43-year-old woman, thought to be his partner.

Bibey’s former clubs including Wigan and St Helens paid tribute to him.

While there has been no official confirmation of the circumstances of Bibey’s death, Leigh Centurions said he died while on holiday in Italy.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are in touch with the Italian police following the death of a British man in Florence.”

The injured woman is being treated at the Italian city’s Careggi hospital.