Deploying Royal Navy gunboats to protect UK fishing waters under a no-deal Brexit would be “undignified”, a former Conservative minister has said.

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood described the threat as “irresponsible” after the Ministry of Defence said four ships were ready for “robust enforcement” when the transition period ends.

UK-EU trade talks are continuing ahead of a mutual deadline on Sunday.

The MoD said it was prepared for a “range of scenarios” after 31 December.

Navy vessels are already deployed to enforce UK and European fishing laws for large parts of the year.

A major sticking point in negotiations has been access to UK fishing waters, with the EU warning that without access to UK waters for its fleets, UK fishermen will no longer get special access to EU markets to sell their goods.

A UK government source said talks were continuing overnight “but as things stand the offer on the table from the EU remains unacceptable”.